Zalando GMV Growth Is Likely to Slow Next Year, BofA Says, Seeing 17% Downside

(PLX AI) – Zalando GMV growth is likely to slow next year, Bank of America analysts said, reiterating an underperform recommendation on the stock.Price target EUR 65 implies 17% downsideZalando GMV growth likely will end up in the lower end of the …

  • (PLX AI) – Zalando GMV growth is likely to slow next year, Bank of America analysts said, reiterating an underperform recommendation on the stock.
  • Price target EUR 65 implies 17% downside
  • Zalando GMV growth likely will end up in the lower end of the 20-25% medium-term growth range next year, with the first half of the year below that corridor, and as low as 15%, BofA said
  • This doesn't threaten long-term targets, but it means 6-9 months of underwhelming growth before a recovery, BofA said
  • Meanwhile, delivery delays risk impacting spring/summer 2022, while inflation may impact customer appetite for fashion: BofA
  • Zalando shares down 1.5% in early trading at EUR 78


Autor: PLX AI
24.11.2021, 09:38   

