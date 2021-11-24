Zalando GMV Growth Is Likely to Slow Next Year, BofA Says, Seeing 17% Downside
(PLX AI) – Zalando GMV growth is likely to slow next year, Bank of America analysts said, reiterating an underperform recommendation on the stock.Price target EUR 65 implies 17% downsideZalando GMV growth likely will end up in the lower end of the …
- (PLX AI) – Zalando GMV growth is likely to slow next year, Bank of America analysts said, reiterating an underperform recommendation on the stock.
- Price target EUR 65 implies 17% downside
- Zalando GMV growth likely will end up in the lower end of the 20-25% medium-term growth range next year, with the first half of the year below that corridor, and as low as 15%, BofA said
- This doesn't threaten long-term targets, but it means 6-9 months of underwhelming growth before a recovery, BofA said
- Meanwhile, delivery delays risk impacting spring/summer 2022, while inflation may impact customer appetite for fashion: BofA
- Zalando shares down 1.5% in early trading at EUR 78
Zalando Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0