Boliden Stops Production at Tara After Water Flows Into Mine
- (PLX AI) – Production in Tara Mines has been stopped due to increased water flows into the mine, Boliden said.
- The increased water flow resulted from drilling of a pilot raisbore hole for a ventilation shaft
- Underground production is not considered possible at this time
- It is at present unclear how long the stop in production will be
