Schreibe Deinen Kommentar Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren Kommentar abschicken Disclaimer

Boliden Stops Production at Tara After Water Flows Into Mine (PLX AI) – Production in Tara Mines has been stopped due to increased water flows into the mine, Boliden said.The increased water flow resulted from drilling of a pilot raisbore hole for a ventilation shaftUnderground production is not considered …



