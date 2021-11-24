Alfa Laval Rises 2.4% After Danske Upgrades to Buy
(PLX AI) – Alfa Laval shares rose 2.4% after Danske Bank raised the stock to buy from hold.Price target raised to SEK 435 from SEK 370Alfa Laval has upside potential to orders from HVAC&R and a cyclical recovery, Danske saidAlfa also has margin …
