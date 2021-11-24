Buy Atea on Prospects for Improved Operating Performance, Carnegie Says
(PLX AI) – Atea may see improving operating performance ahead, analysts at Carnegie said, lifting the stock to buy from hold.Price target raised to NOK 192 from NOK 110Atea has a robust demand backdrop, good traction in its turnaround in Denmark and …
- (PLX AI) – Atea may see improving operating performance ahead, analysts at Carnegie said, lifting the stock to buy from hold.
- Price target raised to NOK 192 from NOK 110
- Atea has a robust demand backdrop, good traction in its turnaround in Denmark and further development prospects in Norway, Sweden and Finland: analysts
- The price target implies a 17% upside
- Shares are up 0.6% in mid-morning trading, giving up some stronger earlier gains
