Lanxess Invests EUR 30 Million to Expand High-Tech Plastics Production in China
(PLX AI) – Lanxess to expand high-tech plastics production in China, investing EUR 30 million on strong market demand.Company will build a second compounding line for Durethan- and Pocan-branded high-tech engineering plastics at its manufacturing …
Lanxess Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de
- (PLX AI) – Lanxess to expand high-tech plastics production in China, investing EUR 30 million on strong market demand.
- Company will build a second compounding line for Durethan- and Pocan-branded high-tech engineering plastics at its manufacturing site in Changzhou
- Capacity expansion by 30,000 metric tons
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0