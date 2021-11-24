checkAd

Deere Q4 Earnings Beat Consensus; 2022 Outlook Higher Than Expected

(PLX AI) – Deere Q4 net income USD 1,283 million vs. estimate USD 1,200 million.Q4 revenue USD 11,327 millionOutlook 2022 FY net income USD 6,500-7,000 million vs. consensus USD 6,650 millionQ4 EPS USD 4.12 vs. estimate USD 3.85Sees healthy demand

  • (PLX AI) – Deere Q4 net income USD 1,283 million vs. estimate USD 1,200 million.
  • Q4 revenue USD 11,327 million
  • Outlook 2022 FY net income USD 6,500-7,000 million vs. consensus USD 6,650 million
  • Q4 EPS USD 4.12 vs. estimate USD 3.85
  • Sees healthy demand
Autor: PLX AI
24.11.2021, 12:57   

