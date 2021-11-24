Nobina Targets Average Annual Sales Growth 7%, with EBITA Margin 6.5%
(PLX AI) – Nobina targets average annual net sales growth of 7 percent, the company said at its Capital Markets Day. Nobina targets EBITA margin of 6.5 percentAlso aims for a net leverage ratio at 3-4 times EBITDA and a dividend policy of at least …
- (PLX AI) – Nobina targets average annual net sales growth of 7 percent, the company said at its Capital Markets Day.
- Nobina targets EBITA margin of 6.5 percent
- Also aims for a net leverage ratio at 3-4 times EBITDA and a dividend policy of at least 60 percent of net profit
