Rockwool Sales Above Consensus, but EBIT Misses on High Energy Prices
- (PLX AI) – Rockwool Q3 sales EUR 797 million vs. estimate EUR 788 million.
- Q3 EBIT EUR 105 million vs. estimate EUR 109 million
- Outlook 2021: Growth in net sales around 17 percent in local currencies and EBIT margin above 13 percent
- CEO says working hard to meet customer demand and overall managing supply chain and logistics challenges well
- Nevertheless, the high cost increases we are seeing on energy, production material and logistics are negatively affecting margins, necessitating additional and more rapid price increases, which are likely to continue in the coming months, CEO says
