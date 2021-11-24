Schreibe Deinen Kommentar Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren Kommentar abschicken Disclaimer

Rockwool Sales Above Consensus, but EBIT Misses on High Energy Prices (PLX AI) – Rockwool Q3 sales EUR 797 million vs. estimate EUR 788 million.Q3 EBIT EUR 105 million vs. estimate EUR 109 millionOutlook 2021: Growth in net sales around 17 percent in local currencies and EBIT margin above 13 percentCEO says working …



