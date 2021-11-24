Honle Takes EUR 3.4 Million Impairment; Sees FY EBIT EUR 0.5 Million (PLX AI) – Honle takes non-cash impairment into account in the 2020/2021 financial year – outlook remains positive.The impairments relate to goodwill in the amount of 3.4 million euros and other items on the assets side of the balance sheet in the … (PLX AI) – Honle takes non-cash impairment into account in the 2020/2021 financial year – outlook remains positive.

The impairments relate to goodwill in the amount of 3.4 million euros and other items on the assets side of the balance sheet in the amount of 4.1 million euros

The impairments essentially result from the assumption that the sales of Raesch Quarz (Germany) GmbH in the existing sales markets will grow more slowly in the next five years than originally planned

Honle EBIT for the year seen at EUR 0.5 million

Honel adj. EBIT for the year expected at EUR 8 million

Due to the high order backlog and the good business prospects, the Management Board expects the Hönle Group to see a significant improvement in sales and earnings in the 2021/2022 financial year compared to sales and the adjusted operating result of the previous year



