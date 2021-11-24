checkAd

CA Immobilien 9-Month EBITDA EUR 160 Million; Withdraws 2022 FFO Target

(PLX AI) – CA Immobilien 9-month EBITDA EUR 160 million.CA Immo withdraws FFO I annual target 2022Strategic options for Romanian portfolio being evaluated, including a potential sale of the entire portfolioThe FFO I annual target for 2021 of around …

  • (PLX AI) – CA Immobilien 9-month EBITDA EUR 160 million.
  • CA Immo withdraws FFO I annual target 2022
  • Strategic options for Romanian portfolio being evaluated, including a potential sale of the entire portfolio
  • The FFO I annual target for 2021 of around EUR 128 m is confirmed
  • 9-month Recurring earnings (FFO I) of €100.1 m (€1.03 per share) 4% below the previous year's value
  • Rental income stable at €175.8 m
  • The continuous sales activity of non-strategic assets, combined with weaker letting momentum should generate FFO I for 2022 which, from today´s perspective, will be below the target of €140 million, the company said


