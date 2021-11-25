Norske Skog Predicts Publication Paper Market Will Remain Tight in 2022
(PLX AI) – Norske Skog says publication paper market to remain tight in 2022.Norske Skog says entering the growing packaging paper market in less than one yearNorske Skog says rapidly expanding across several energy and bio products initiativesThe …
Norske Skog Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de
- (PLX AI) – Norske Skog says publication paper market to remain tight in 2022.
- Norske Skog says entering the growing packaging paper market in less than one year
- Norske Skog says rapidly expanding across several energy and bio products initiatives
- The effect of significant industrial projects and bio product innovation will rapidly become visible over next 1-2 years, the company said in a Capital Markets Day presentation
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0