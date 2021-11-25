Jenoptik Sells Vincorion Division for Enterprise Value EUR 130 Million
(PLX AI) – Jenoptik signs agreement to sell Vincorion division for enterprise value 130 million euros.Buyer is a fund managed by STAR Capital PartnershipThe equity value is in the mid double-digit million euro rangeIn addition, there are claims and …
- (PLX AI) – Jenoptik signs agreement to sell Vincorion division for enterprise value 130 million euros.
- Buyer is a fund managed by STAR Capital Partnership
- The equity value is in the mid double-digit million euro range
- In addition, there are claims and obligations (e.g. resulting from pension obligations) in the mid double-digit million euro range as well as certain earn-out components
- Closing is expected to take place in the second half of 2022
