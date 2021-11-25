Swiss Life Targets Increase in Fee Result to CHF 850-900 Million by 2024 (PLX AI) – Swiss Life announces higher ambitions for the fee result, return on equity and payout ratio.Swiss Life targets Increase in the fee result to CHF 850 to 900 million by 2024Swiss Life targets 2022 to 2024 adjusted return on equity of 10 to … (PLX AI) – Swiss Life announces higher ambitions for the fee result, return on equity and payout ratio.

Swiss Life targets Increase in the fee result to CHF 850 to 900 million by 2024

Swiss Life targets 2022 to 2024 adjusted return on equity of 10 to 12 percent

Swiss Life targets 2022 to 2024 cumulative cash remittance to the holding company of CHF 2.8 to 3.0 billion

Swiss Life targets dividend payout ratio of over 60 percent from 2022

Swiss Life CHF 1 billion share buyback program from December 2021 to May 2023

Sustainability strategy 2024 with reduction path regarding CO2 emissions in directly held real estate portfolio and in operational ecology



