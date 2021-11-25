Nordex Gets 177 MW Wind Turbine Order in Peru
(PLX AI) – Nordex receives order for 177 MW from Peru.Nordex will supply 30 N155/5.X turbines for a 177 MW wind farm in the Ica regionThe project is the first order for the N155/5.X turbines of the Delta4000 series, which feature a rotor diameter of …
Nordex Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de
- (PLX AI) – Nordex receives order for 177 MW from Peru.
- Nordex will supply 30 N155/5.X turbines for a 177 MW wind farm in the Ica region
- The project is the first order for the N155/5.X turbines of the Delta4000 series, which feature a rotor diameter of 155 metres and the flexible rating in the 5MW class
- The order also includes a full-service contract covering a period of ten years
- The construction of the wind farm will start in autumn 2022
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0