Schreibe Deinen Kommentar Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren Kommentar abschicken Disclaimer

Nordex Gets 177 MW Wind Turbine Order in Peru (PLX AI) – Nordex receives order for 177 MW from Peru.Nordex will supply 30 N155/5.X turbines for a 177 MW wind farm in the Ica regionThe project is the first order for the N155/5.X turbines of the Delta4000 series, which feature a rotor diameter of …



