Elekta Q2 Beats Expectations; Sees Continued Market Recovery

(PLX AI) – Q2 orders SEK 4,045 million vs. estimate SEK 3,954 millionQ2 sales SEK 3,697 million vs. estimate SEK 3,620 millionQ2 EBIT SEK 533 million vs. estimate SEK 421 millionSays expect positive impact from continued market recovery, with strong …

  • (PLX AI) – Q2 orders SEK 4,045 million vs. estimate SEK 3,954 million
  • Q2 sales SEK 3,697 million vs. estimate SEK 3,620 million
  • Q2 EBIT SEK 533 million vs. estimate SEK 421 million
  • Says expect positive impact from continued market recovery, with strong demand and better access to customers
  • At the same time, we expect the negative effects from the supply chain challenges to remain over the next quarters and see higher risk of component shortages going forward, the company said
