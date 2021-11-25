Avance Gas Q3 Profit, Dividend Higher Than Expected
(PLX AI) – Avance Gas Q3 dividend USD 0.05 vs. estimate USD 0.01.Q3 net income USD 4.2 million vs. estimate USD 3 millionQ3 EPS USD 0.06 vs. estimate USD 0.03For the fourth quarter of 2021, Avance Gas estimates TCE rate of approximately $28,000/day …
