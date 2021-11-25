Don't Buy SimCorp Just Yet, Handelsbanken Says
(PLX AI) – SimCorp's share price drop after its disappointing quarterly earnings has reached a fairly attractive level, but investors should remain in a waiting position, as the company faces a challenging business environment in the U.S. and Asia, …
- (PLX AI) – SimCorp's share price drop after its disappointing quarterly earnings has reached a fairly attractive level, but investors should remain in a waiting position, as the company faces a challenging business environment in the U.S. and Asia, analysts at Handelsbanken said.
- In-person meetings are rare in the U.S. because of corona restrictions, which limits SimCorp's potential access to new customers and lengthens the sales process, Handelsbanken said
- We are concerned about SimCorp's reliance on existing customers to meet its guidance for the year, while prospects for new orders don't look too promising: Handelsbanken
- It could also mean that guidance for 2022 will come below market expectations: Handelsbanken
- Handelsbanken rates SimCorp hold, with price target DKK 845
