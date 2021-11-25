Don't Buy SimCorp Just Yet, Handelsbanken Says (PLX AI) – SimCorp's share price drop after its disappointing quarterly earnings has reached a fairly attractive level, but investors should remain in a waiting position, as the company faces a challenging business environment in the U.S. and Asia, … (PLX AI) – SimCorp's share price drop after its disappointing quarterly earnings has reached a fairly attractive level, but investors should remain in a waiting position, as the company faces a challenging business environment in the U.S. and Asia, analysts at Handelsbanken said.

In-person meetings are rare in the U.S. because of corona restrictions, which limits SimCorp's potential access to new customers and lengthens the sales process, Handelsbanken said

We are concerned about SimCorp's reliance on existing customers to meet its guidance for the year, while prospects for new orders don't look too promising: Handelsbanken

It could also mean that guidance for 2022 will come below market expectations: Handelsbanken

Handelsbanken rates SimCorp hold, with price target DKK 845



