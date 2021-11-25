Citycon Bought Back 5.34% of Its Shares at EUR 6.93 per Share
(PLX AI) – Citycon bought back 5.34% of its shares at EUR 6.93 per share, or 1.7% discount to 30-day average.Citycon bought back shares for total of EUR 65.8 millionShares will be canceled
