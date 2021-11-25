Andritz Gets Hydropower Plant Equipment Order in India
(PLX AI) – Andritz to supply complete electro-mechanical equipment for the new Lower Kopili hydropower plant, India.Order consists of plant design and engineering, manufacture, supply, erection, testing, and commissioning of the complete …
Andritz Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de
- (PLX AI) – Andritz to supply complete electro-mechanical equipment for the new Lower Kopili hydropower plant, India.
- Order consists of plant design and engineering, manufacture, supply, erection, testing, and commissioning of the complete electro-mechanical equipment including all five turbine-generator units for the Lower Kopili hydroelectric project
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0