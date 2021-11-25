Chr. Hansen Falls 3.3% After Danske Says Sell
(PLX AI) – Chr. Hansen shares fell 3.3% at the open after Danske Bank resumed coverage with a sell rating.Despite a strong position in dairy cultures and acquired exposure to potential growth areas, Chr. Hansen faces too many risks to justify the …
- Despite a strong position in dairy cultures and acquired exposure to potential growth areas, Chr. Hansen faces too many risks to justify the current valuation, Danske said
- Price target was set at DKK 440
- Current headwinds should continue in the next fiscal year, Danske said, with Human Health issues not over and China issues not under the company's control
