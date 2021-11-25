Hexagon Composites Chairman Sells 1.65 Million Shares
(PLX AI) – Hexagon Composites says Flakk Rollon AS, a close associate of Mr. Knut Flakk, Chairman of the Board of Hexagon Composites, has sold 1,650,000 shares in the Company at a price of NOK 37.50 per share. Following the share sale, close associates of Mr. Knut Flakk own a total of 27,834,969 shares in the Company
- (PLX AI) – Hexagon Composites says Flakk Rollon AS, a close associate of Mr. Knut Flakk, Chairman of the Board of Hexagon Composites, has sold 1,650,000 shares in the Company at a price of NOK 37.50 per share.
- Following the share sale, close associates of Mr. Knut Flakk own a total of 27,834,969 shares in the Company
