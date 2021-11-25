Medicover Rises 2% as Covid Test Volumes Are Picking up Again
(PLX AI) – Medicover shares rose 2% as Covid test volumes are picking up again, analysts said. Covid-related services are still as much as half of Medicover's operating profit, and with Covid cases increasing dramatically in Europe, test volumes are …
- (PLX AI) – Medicover shares rose 2% as Covid test volumes are picking up again, analysts said.
- Covid-related services are still as much as half of Medicover's operating profit, and with Covid cases increasing dramatically in Europe, test volumes are on the rise, Carnegie said
- This led the broker to lift estimates for both Q4 2021 and Q1 2022 for Medicover
- Price target raised to SEK 285 from SEK 240; recommendation remains hold
