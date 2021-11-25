Schreibe Deinen Kommentar Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren Kommentar abschicken Disclaimer

Medicover Rises 2% as Covid Test Volumes Are Picking up Again (PLX AI) – Medicover shares rose 2% as Covid test volumes are picking up again, analysts said. Covid-related services are still as much as half of Medicover's operating profit, and with Covid cases increasing dramatically in Europe, test volumes are …



