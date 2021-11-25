Schreibe Deinen Kommentar Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren Kommentar abschicken Disclaimer

Julius Baer Slips 1% as BofA Cuts to Neutral, Says UBS More Attractive (PLX AI) – Julius Baer shares fell 1% in morning trading after Bank of America analysts downgraded the stock to neutral from buy.Price target cut to CHF 65 from CHF 69Julius Baer is likely to face growing headwinds as markets and client activity …



