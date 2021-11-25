Julius Baer Slips 1% as BofA Cuts to Neutral, Says UBS More Attractive
(PLX AI) – Julius Baer shares fell 1% in morning trading after Bank of America analysts downgraded the stock to neutral from buy.Price target cut to CHF 65 from CHF 69Julius Baer is likely to face growing headwinds as markets and client activity …
- (PLX AI) – Julius Baer shares fell 1% in morning trading after Bank of America analysts downgraded the stock to neutral from buy.
- Price target cut to CHF 65 from CHF 69
- Julius Baer is likely to face growing headwinds as markets and client activity pass their peak with less upside in equities, lower volatility and more cost pressure in 2022, BofA said
- Julius Baer valuation is now less attractive relative to UBS: BofA
