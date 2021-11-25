BASF Starts New Subsidiary BASF Renewable Energy GmbH
(PLX AI) – BASF bundles renewable energy activities in new subsidiary BASF Renewable Energy GmbH as of Jan. 1.The wholly owned subsidiary’s business activities will focus on supplying the BASF Group in Europe with electricity from renewable …
- The wholly owned subsidiary’s business activities will focus on supplying the BASF Group in Europe with electricity from renewable energies, electricity trading activities in Europe and global consulting for BASF and its Group companies in the field of renewable energies
- The company is based in Ludwigshafen and will be managed by Horatio Evers, who was previously responsible for the development of renewable energies at BASF
- BASF will initiate new projects to generate renewable energy from own production together with partners and conclude long-term supply agreements with energy producers
