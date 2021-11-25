Schreibe Deinen Kommentar Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren Kommentar abschicken Disclaimer

Danske Bank Names Philippe Vollot as Chief Administrative Officer (PLX AI) – Danske Bank A/S has appointed Philippe Vollot as Group Chief Administrative Officer (CAO) effective today with overall responsibility for Group Compliance as well as First Line Financial Crime Prevention and Financial Crime Risk …



