Danske Bank Names Philippe Vollot as Chief Administrative Officer
(PLX AI) – Danske Bank A/S has appointed Philippe Vollot as Group Chief Administrative Officer (CAO) effective today with overall responsibility for Group Compliance as well as First Line Financial Crime Prevention and Financial Crime Risk
- (PLX AI) – Danske Bank A/S has appointed Philippe Vollot as Group Chief Administrative Officer (CAO) effective today with overall responsibility for Group Compliance as well as First Line Financial Crime Prevention and Financial Crime Risk divisions.
- Philippe Vollot continues to be a member of the Executive Leadership Team
