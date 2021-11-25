Medios Buys NewCo Pharma Group for Cash & Shares
(PLX AI) – Medios acquires NewCo Pharma Group.Medios' goal is to generate revenues of more than €1.5 billion together with the NewCo Pharma Group in 2022 and to increase profit margins to well above 3%The Medios Group intends to announce its …
- (PLX AI) – Medios acquires NewCo Pharma Group.
- Medios' goal is to generate revenues of more than €1.5 billion together with the NewCo Pharma Group in 2022 and to increase profit margins to well above 3%
- The Medios Group intends to announce its concrete outlook for 2022 when it publishes its figures for the 2021 financial year in the first quarter of 2022
- To pay EUR 85.2 million cash plus 924,233 new Medios shares
