Medios Buys NewCo Pharma Group for Cash & Shares

(PLX AI) – Medios acquires NewCo Pharma Group.Medios' goal is to generate revenues of more than €1.5 billion together with the NewCo Pharma Group in 2022 and to increase profit margins to well above 3%The Medios Group intends to announce its …

  • (PLX AI) – Medios acquires NewCo Pharma Group.
  • Medios' goal is to generate revenues of more than €1.5 billion together with the NewCo Pharma Group in 2022 and to increase profit margins to well above 3%
  • The Medios Group intends to announce its concrete outlook for 2022 when it publishes its figures for the 2021 financial year in the first quarter of 2022
  • To pay EUR 85.2 million cash plus 924,233 new Medios shares
Autor: PLX AI
25.11.2021, 12:17   

