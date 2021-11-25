Novo Nordisk Says Making Significant Progress on Wegovy Supply
(PLX AI) – Novo Nordisk says making significant progress toward replenishing supply of the 0.25 mg, 0.5 mg and 1.0 mg doses for Wegovy.The company still anticipates ongoing delays at the 1.7 mg dose, as well as the 2.4 mg maintenance dose throughout …
Novo Nordisk (B) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de
- (PLX AI) – Novo Nordisk says making significant progress toward replenishing supply of the 0.25 mg, 0.5 mg and 1.0 mg doses for Wegovy.
- The company still anticipates ongoing delays at the 1.7 mg dose, as well as the 2.4 mg maintenance dose throughout the remainder of the year
- Says remains on track to stabilize Wegovy supply in early 2022
- However, people may continue to experience delays from time to time in filling prescriptions for Wegovy at local retail pharmacies, Novo said
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0