Hera Wins Waste Management Tender in Bologna Area Worth EUR 1.7 Billion
- (PLX AI) – Hera wins waste management tender in the Bologna area.
- The contract with Atersir, the regulatory agency and contracting station representing the 50 municipalities involved, will last 15 years and have a total value coming to over 1.7 billion euros
