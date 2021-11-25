Schreibe Deinen Kommentar Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren Kommentar abschicken Disclaimer

Hera Wins Waste Management Tender in Bologna Area Worth EUR 1.7 Billion (PLX AI) – Hera wins waste management tender in the Bologna area.The contract with Atersir, the regulatory agency and contracting station representing the 50 municipalities involved, will last 15 years and have a total value coming to over 1.7 …



