Infineon Names Hanebeck New CEO from April 2022

(PLX AI) – Infineon appoints Jochen Hanebeck as successor to Dr. Reinhard Ploss as CEO.Hanebeck is going to take over as the new Chief Executive Officer of Infineon on 1 April 2022. Hanebeck was appointed for five years, his contract runs until 31 …

  • (PLX AI) – Infineon appoints Jochen Hanebeck as successor to Dr. Reinhard Ploss as CEO.
  • Hanebeck is going to take over as the new Chief Executive Officer of Infineon on 1 April 2022.
  • Hanebeck was appointed for five years, his contract runs until 31 March 2027
  • He has been a member of the Executive Board and Chief Operations Officer since 2016
  • He succeeds Dr. Reinhard Ploss, who is leading the company as CEO since 2012
Wertpapier


