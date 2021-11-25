Schreibe Deinen Kommentar Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren Kommentar abschicken Disclaimer

Infineon Names Hanebeck New CEO from April 2022 (PLX AI) – Infineon appoints Jochen Hanebeck as successor to Dr. Reinhard Ploss as CEO.Hanebeck is going to take over as the new Chief Executive Officer of Infineon on 1 April 2022. Hanebeck was appointed for five years, his contract runs until 31 …



