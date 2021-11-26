Schreibe Deinen Kommentar Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren Kommentar abschicken Disclaimer

Novo Nordisk Sees 3% Hit to Sales in 2022 from China Volume Based Procurement (PLX AI) – Novo Nordisk announces impact from Volume Based Procurement for insulin in China.Novo Nordisk expects an estimated negative impact on global sales growth of around 3% in 2022 as a result of reduced prices and reduced volumes of insulin …



