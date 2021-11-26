Evolution Price Drop Is Buying Opportunity, Bank of America Says (PLX AI) – Evolution's 16% price drop yesterday is a buying opportunity, analysts at Bank of America said in a research note. The share fell after anonymous allegations of irregularities with accessing Evolution's games from countries under U.S. … (PLX AI) – Evolution's 16% price drop yesterday is a buying opportunity, analysts at Bank of America said in a research note.

The share fell after anonymous allegations of irregularities with accessing Evolution's games from countries under U.S. sanctions

Evolution is already adhering to the requirements of its licenses, and the share price reaction is overdone, BofA said

It may make sense for Evolution to buy back its own shares now, which may help to squash fears of a large business reset: BofA

Evolution has one of the most unique, fast-growing, profitable and cash generative businesses within online gaming: BofA

Bank of America has a price target of SEK 1,910 for Evolution, implying 86% upside from yesterday's close



