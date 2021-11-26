Evolution Price Drop Is Buying Opportunity, Bank of America Says
(PLX AI) – Evolution's 16% price drop yesterday is a buying opportunity, analysts at Bank of America said in a research note. The share fell after anonymous allegations of irregularities with accessing Evolution's games from countries under U.S. …
- The share fell after anonymous allegations of irregularities with accessing Evolution's games from countries under U.S. sanctions
- Evolution is already adhering to the requirements of its licenses, and the share price reaction is overdone, BofA said
- It may make sense for Evolution to buy back its own shares now, which may help to squash fears of a large business reset: BofA
- Evolution has one of the most unique, fast-growing, profitable and cash generative businesses within online gaming: BofA
- Bank of America has a price target of SEK 1,910 for Evolution, implying 86% upside from yesterday's close
