Elanders Proposes Frohm as New Chairman
(PLX AI) – Elanders nomination committee proposes Dan Frohm as the new Chairman of the Board.Frohm has been a member of the Board of Elanders since 2017He replaces Carl Bennet who has been Chairman of the Board at Elanders since 1999Frohm is …
