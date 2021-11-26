checkAd

Elanders Proposes Frohm as New Chairman

(PLX AI) – Elanders nomination committee proposes Dan Frohm as the new Chairman of the Board.Frohm has been a member of the Board of Elanders since 2017He replaces Carl Bennet who has been Chairman of the Board at Elanders since 1999Frohm is …

  • (PLX AI) – Elanders nomination committee proposes Dan Frohm as the new Chairman of the Board.
  • Frohm has been a member of the Board of Elanders since 2017
  • He replaces Carl Bennet who has been Chairman of the Board at Elanders since 1999
  • Frohm is currently member of the Board of Arjo, Getinge and Lifco
