SEB CFO Yazdi Takes Leave of Absence; Kessiakoff Named Interim CFO
(PLX AI) – SEB CFO Masih Yazdi Takes Leave of Absence for personal reasons.Peter Kessiakoff has been appointed Acting CFO of SEB and member of the Group Executive CommitteeHe will work together with Deputy CFO Kenneth Berglund
