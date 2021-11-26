Rockwool Is Too Expensive Despite Growth Potential, Handelsbanken Says
- (PLX AI) – Rockwool shares are too expensive despite the company's growth potential, Handelsbanken analysts said, reiterating a sell recommendation.
- Price target DKK 2,350
- Rockwool has nice growth potential in building renovation in both EU and the U.S. amid rising focus on energy efficiency and sustainable materials, but in the short term the company faces supply chain challenges and upward cost pressure, Handelsbanken said
- Rockwool's production is energy-intensive, and the rising energy costs will be affecting margins in 2022: Handelsbanken
