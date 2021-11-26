checkAd

Pandora CEO Buys 500 Shares for DKK 425,000

(PLX AI) – Pandora Chief Executive Officer Alexander Lacik reports purchase of 500 shares.Total price of DKK 424,637.90Now holds a total of 163,277 shares in the company

  • (PLX AI) – Pandora Chief Executive Officer Alexander Lacik reports purchase of 500 shares.
  • Total price of DKK 424,637.90
  • Now holds a total of 163,277 shares in the company
Wertpapier


Autor: PLX AI
26.11.2021, 11:20  |  55   |   |   

