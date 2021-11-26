Pandora CEO Buys 500 Shares for DKK 425,000
(PLX AI) – Pandora Chief Executive Officer Alexander Lacik reports purchase of 500 shares.Total price of DKK 424,637.90Now holds a total of 163,277 shares in the company
