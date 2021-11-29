checkAd

Noreco CEO Resigns; CFO Becomes Acting CEO

(PLX AI) – Noreco CEO David B. Cook resigns effective today.Chief Financial Officer Euan Shirlaw will take on the formal role of Acting Managing Director in Noreco

  • (PLX AI) – Noreco CEO David B. Cook resigns effective today.
  • Chief Financial Officer Euan Shirlaw will take on the formal role of Acting Managing Director in Noreco
Autor: PLX AI
