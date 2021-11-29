Noreco CEO Resigns; CFO Becomes Acting CEO
(PLX AI) – Noreco CEO David B. Cook resigns effective today.Chief Financial Officer Euan Shirlaw will take on the formal role of Acting Managing Director in Noreco
Norwegian Energy Company Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de
- (PLX AI) – Noreco CEO David B. Cook resigns effective today.
- Chief Financial Officer Euan Shirlaw will take on the formal role of Acting Managing Director in Noreco
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0