Schreibe Deinen Kommentar Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren Kommentar abschicken Disclaimer

Noreco CEO Resigns; CFO Becomes Acting CEO (PLX AI) – Noreco CEO David B. Cook resigns effective today.Chief Financial Officer Euan Shirlaw will take on the formal role of Acting Managing Director in Noreco



