Schreibe Deinen Kommentar Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren Kommentar abschicken Disclaimer

Vestas Says Close to Normal Operations After Ransomware Attack (PLX AI) – Vestas gives update on cyber incident.Vestas says almost all systems are up and runningVestas says incident didn't impact wind turbine operationsVestas maintains there is no indication that the event has impacted customer and supply chain …



