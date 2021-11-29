Vestas Says Close to Normal Operations After Ransomware Attack
(PLX AI) – Vestas gives update on cyber incident.Vestas says almost all systems are up and runningVestas says incident didn't impact wind turbine operationsVestas maintains there is no indication that the event has impacted customer and supply chain …
- (PLX AI) – Vestas gives update on cyber incident.
- Vestas says almost all systems are up and running
- Vestas says incident didn't impact wind turbine operations
- Vestas maintains there is no indication that the event has impacted customer and supply chain operations, which is supported by the forensics investigation carried out with the assistance of third-party experts
- The ransomware incident impacted Vestas' internal systems and resulted in data being compromised, the company said
- The extent to which data has been compromised is still being investigated, but for now it appears that the data foremost relates to Vestas' internal matters, Vestas said
