Adevinta Targets EBITDA Margin 40-45% in Medium Term (PLX AI) – Adevinta targets average annual revenue growth in Core Markets of approximately 15%, driven by growth in Motors and Real Estate verticals and strong ramp up of transactional services in consumer goods, while we expect to preserve … (PLX AI) – Adevinta targets average annual revenue growth in Core Markets of approximately 15%, driven by growth in Motors and Real Estate verticals and strong ramp up of transactional services in consumer goods, while we expect to preserve advertising revenues.

Targeted EBITDA margins of c.40-45%, driven by further operating leverage in each revenue stream

Medium-term Net Debt / EBITDA target of 2x - 3x

Expected €130m run rate EBITDA impact from synergies by year 2024, in line with original target

Primary use of cash will be investing for growth and deleveraging the balance sheet, with cash in excess to capture value accretive inorganic growth opportunities or return cash to shareholders



Adevinta Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier

Adevinta Aktie





0 Kommentare 0 Autor abonnieren Autor: PLX AI | 30.11.2021, 07:05 | | 19 0 | 0 30.11.2021, 07:05 |

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren Kommentar abschicken Disclaimer