Volvo Cars Says Q4 Supply Situation Is Improving
- (PLX AI) – Volvo Cars Revenue YTD SEK 202. bn
- Volvo Cars Q3 Operating income SEK 3.3 bn
- Volvo Cars Q3 EBIT margin 5.5%
- Volvo Cars Q3 Basic earnings per share SEK 43.10
- Volvo Cars Preliminary November sales: about 52,000 cars
- Volvo Cars supply situation has improved going into the fourth quarter
- Volvo Cars industry-wide shortage of semi-conductors to remain a restraining factor
