Boozt Sees Growth in Upper End of 2021 Outlook After Strong Oct/Nov
(PLX AI) – Boozt continues strong momentum now expecting growth in the upper end of 2021 outlook.October and November delivered ahead of expectations and net revenue growth for 2021 is now expected in the upper end of the 27.5-32.5% range, the …
- October and November delivered ahead of expectations and net revenue growth for 2021 is now expected in the upper end of the 27.5-32.5% range, the company said
- The adjusted EBIT margin outlook is maintained at above 5.5% indicating a higher absolute adjusted EBIT for the year
