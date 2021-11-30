SAS Q4 Net Loss SEK 744 Million; Cost Reduction Remains Focus
(PLX AI) – SAS Q4 revenue SEK 5,762 million.Q4 pretax profit SEK -945 millionQ4 net income SEK -744 millionQ4 EPS SEK -0.12SAS evaluating fleet options to handle thinner flows of passengers in network – to offer competitive advantages, an attractive …
SAS Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de
- (PLX AI) – SAS Q4 revenue SEK 5,762 million.
- Q4 pretax profit SEK -945 million
- Q4 net income SEK -744 million
- Q4 EPS SEK -0.12
- SAS evaluating fleet options to handle thinner flows of passengers in network – to offer competitive advantages, an attractive timetable for customers and lower the total environmental footprint
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0