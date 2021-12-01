Schreibe Deinen Kommentar Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren Kommentar abschicken Disclaimer

Maersk Drilling Gets USD 5.4 Million Contract from Petrogas (PLX AI) – Maersk Drilling and Petrogas North Sea have agreed to exercise the previously agreed exclusive option to employ the harsh-environment jack-up rig Maersk Resilient to drill an appraisal well at the Birgitta field in the UK sector of the …



