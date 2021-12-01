checkAd

Aker BioMarine Targets Annual Revenue Growth 14-18% Towards 2025

(PLX AI) – Aker BioMarine ambition is to nearly double revenues towards 2025, with targeted annual growth rate of between 14% and 18%.Aker BioMarine plans for average annual krill harvesting volumes of 55,000-60,000 metric tonsAker BioMarine …

  • (PLX AI) – Aker BioMarine ambition is to nearly double revenues towards 2025, with targeted annual growth rate of between 14% and 18%.
  • Aker BioMarine plans for average annual krill harvesting volumes of 55,000-60,000 metric tons
  • Aker BioMarine reiterates the guiding for 2021, with expected annual sales to be somewhat below last year’s revenue of USD 289 million with an expected adjusted EBITDA margin of 15-17%
  • The company expects harvesting volume for the year to be in the upper part of the communicated range of 40,000-45,000 MT
Aker BioMarine Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Wertpapier


0 Kommentare
Autor: PLX AI
01.12.2021, 07:02  |  24   |   |   

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Aker BioMarine Targets Annual Revenue Growth 14-18% Towards 2025 (PLX AI) – Aker BioMarine ambition is to nearly double revenues towards 2025, with targeted annual growth rate of between 14% and 18%.Aker BioMarine plans for average annual krill harvesting volumes of 55,000-60,000 metric tonsAker BioMarine …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Novozymes Buys 60% of Synergia for DKK 1 Billion
Netcompany, Spar Nord, Sydbank Are Danish Stocks with Best Short-Term Potential, Handelsbanken Says
Pandora Board Member Buys 1,000 Shares
Dustin Targets Adj. EBITDA Margin 5-6% Over Business Cycle
Boozt Sees Growth in Upper End of 2021 Outlook After Strong Oct/Nov
RTX Q4 Revenue DKK 45 Million
Maersk Drilling Gets USD 5.4 Million Contract from Petrogas
Aker BioMarine Targets Annual Revenue Growth 14-18% Towards 2025
Husqvarna New Financial Targets Highlight Growth Potential, Analysts Say
Titel
Vestas Says Close to Normal Operations After Ransomware Attack
BASF Signs 25-Year Renewable Energy PPA with Engie
Zalando GMV Growth Is Likely to Slow Next Year, BofA Says, Seeing 17% Downside
Evolution Price Drop Is Buying Opportunity, Bank of America Says
Norwegian Air Hires Wibstad from Multiconsult as New CFO
Lanxess Invests EUR 30 Million to Expand High-Tech Plastics Production in China
CA Immobilien 9-Month EBITDA EUR 160 Million; Withdraws 2022 FFO Target
Hexagon Composites Chairman Sells 1.65 Million Shares
Novozymes Buys 60% of Synergia for DKK 1 Billion
Honle Takes EUR 3.4 Million Impairment; Sees FY EBIT EUR 0.5 Million
Titel
Plug Power Q3 Revenue in Line; Raises Guidance for 2022
RWE to Build Green Hydrogen Project at Lingen Power Plant
Bureau Veritas Takes Servers Offline After Cyber Attack
Bakkafrost Shares Dive as Scotland Problems Will Take Time to Solve, Kepler Says
Novo Nordisk Gets Label Extension Recommendation for Ozempic in Europe
Hochtief Gains 3% After Bank of America Upgrade
PREVIEW: Vestas Seen Struggling to Pass Higher Costs Through, Analysts Say
BioNTech Q3 Revenue, Net Income Beats Consensus Expectations
Coloplast Buys Atos Medical for EUR 2,155 Million
Bilfinger Hires FLSmidth's CEO Thomas Schulz
Titel
Nokia Reinstated with Neutral Rating at Bank of America
Stillfront buys Jawaker for USD 205 Million in Cash and Shares; to Issue New Shares for SEK 1 ...
Novo Nordisk Rises as Wegovy Demand Leads to Shortage in U.S.
Rexel Buys Mayer for Enterprise Value $456 Million
Nordex Rises as Bank of America Sees Strong Orders in Q3
Ericsson, Nokia Seen Underperforming at BofA as 5G Cycle Matures
RIB Software Names Rene Wolf as New CEO
Plug Power Q3 Revenue in Line; Raises Guidance for 2022
Duerr Buys Hekuma with Sales of EUR 40 million
RWE to Build Green Hydrogen Project at Lingen Power Plant