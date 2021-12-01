Schreibe Deinen Kommentar Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren Kommentar abschicken Disclaimer

Aker BioMarine Targets Annual Revenue Growth 14-18% Towards 2025 (PLX AI) – Aker BioMarine ambition is to nearly double revenues towards 2025, with targeted annual growth rate of between 14% and 18%.Aker BioMarine plans for average annual krill harvesting volumes of 55,000-60,000 metric tonsAker BioMarine …



