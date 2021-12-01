Husqvarna New Financial Targets Highlight Growth Potential, Analysts Say
(PLX AI) – Husqvarna issued new financial targets yesterday evening, with 5% annual organic growth in net sales and 13% operating margin.That is higher than previous targets of 4-5% organic growth and margin higher than 10%Husqvarna's ambitions …
- (PLX AI) – Husqvarna issued new financial targets yesterday evening, with 5% annual organic growth in net sales and 13% operating margin.
- That is higher than previous targets of 4-5% organic growth and margin higher than 10%
- Husqvarna's ambitions include to, within five years, double the sales of robotic mowers, double the number of connected devices, and increase the share of electrified products sold from 38% to 67%
- The new targets are reasonably forward leaning and should bring some focus to the unsung structural story of Husqvarna, SEB said
- The targets could improve the narrative for the company, which is plagued by a poor history of execution largely related to the now exited consumer brands division, SEB added
- NOTE: Husqvarna is holding a Capital Markets Day today
0