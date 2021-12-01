Husqvarna New Financial Targets Highlight Growth Potential, Analysts Say (PLX AI) – Husqvarna issued new financial targets yesterday evening, with 5% annual organic growth in net sales and 13% operating margin.That is higher than previous targets of 4-5% organic growth and margin higher than 10%Husqvarna's ambitions … (PLX AI) – Husqvarna issued new financial targets yesterday evening, with 5% annual organic growth in net sales and 13% operating margin.

That is higher than previous targets of 4-5% organic growth and margin higher than 10%

Husqvarna's ambitions include to, within five years, double the sales of robotic mowers, double the number of connected devices, and increase the share of electrified products sold from 38% to 67%

The new targets are reasonably forward leaning and should bring some focus to the unsung structural story of Husqvarna, SEB said

The targets could improve the narrative for the company, which is plagued by a poor history of execution largely related to the now exited consumer brands division, SEB added

NOTE: Husqvarna is holding a Capital Markets Day today



