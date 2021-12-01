Norwegian Air to Lease 2 Boeing 737 MAX 8 Aircraft
(PLX AI) – Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA (NAS) – enters into agreement to lease two Boeing 737 MAX 8 aircraft for its summer 2022 flying program.The lease term for each aircraft is for nine yearsThe agreement include ‘power-by-the-hour’ (PBH) …
Norwegian Air Shuttle Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de
- (PLX AI) – Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA (NAS) – enters into agreement to lease two Boeing 737 MAX 8 aircraft for its summer 2022 flying program.
- The lease term for each aircraft is for nine years
- The agreement include ‘power-by-the-hour’ (PBH) arrangements for both the IATA Winter Seasons 2021/22 and 2022/23, giving Norwegian necessary flexibility to manage capacity through the low season
- Norwegian has the option, under the agreement, to substitute the subject 737 MAX 8 aircraft for new technology narrow-body aircraft from Airbus
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0