Schreibe Deinen Kommentar Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren Kommentar abschicken Disclaimer

Norwegian Air to Lease 2 Boeing 737 MAX 8 Aircraft (PLX AI) – Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA (NAS) – enters into agreement to lease two Boeing 737 MAX 8 aircraft for its summer 2022 flying program.The lease term for each aircraft is for nine yearsThe agreement include ‘power-by-the-hour’ (PBH) …



