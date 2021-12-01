Schreibe Deinen Kommentar Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren Kommentar abschicken Disclaimer

Schibsted Is Well Positioned for Higher Profits, Kepler Says, Upgrading to Buy (PLX AI) – Schibsted is well positioned with a mix of next-generation marketplaces and older distribution and subscription services that add value and bring profits in a large part of the value chain, analysts at Kepler Cheuvreux said, upgrading the …



