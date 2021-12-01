Schibsted Is Well Positioned for Higher Profits, Kepler Says, Upgrading to Buy
- (PLX AI) – Schibsted is well positioned with a mix of next-generation marketplaces and older distribution and subscription services that add value and bring profits in a large part of the value chain, analysts at Kepler Cheuvreux said, upgrading the stock to buy from hold.
- Price target raised to NOK 500 from NOK 480
- Schibsted EBITDA estimates are increased at Kepler for the next two years, with the analysts expecting a positive impact from a better automotive outlook in the second half of 2022
- Improved visibility around Adevinta's operating structure should also provide support for both Schibsted and Adevinta, Kepler said
