Schibsted Is Well Positioned for Higher Profits, Kepler Says, Upgrading to Buy (PLX AI) – Schibsted is well positioned with a mix of next-generation marketplaces and older distribution and subscription services that add value and bring profits in a large part of the value chain, analysts at Kepler Cheuvreux said, upgrading the … (PLX AI) – Schibsted is well positioned with a mix of next-generation marketplaces and older distribution and subscription services that add value and bring profits in a large part of the value chain, analysts at Kepler Cheuvreux said, upgrading the stock to buy from hold.

Price target raised to NOK 500 from NOK 480

Schibsted EBITDA estimates are increased at Kepler for the next two years, with the analysts expecting a positive impact from a better automotive outlook in the second half of 2022

Improved visibility around Adevinta's operating structure should also provide support for both Schibsted and Adevinta, Kepler said



Schibsted ASA (A) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier

Schibsted ASA (A) Aktie





0 Kommentare 0 Autor abonnieren Autor: PLX AI | 01.12.2021, 08:53 | | 24 0 | 0 01.12.2021, 08:53 |

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren Kommentar abschicken Disclaimer