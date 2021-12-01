K+S Sees FY EBITDA EUR 830 Million After REKS Transaction Approved
(PLX AI) – K S new Outlook FY EBITDA EUR 830 million vs EUR 630 million excluding REKS transaction previously.German Federal Cartel Office has granted the final approval for the merger of the new REKS joint ventureWith this joint venture, K S and …
- (PLX AI) – K+S new Outlook FY EBITDA EUR 830 million vs EUR 630 million excluding REKS transaction previously.
- German Federal Cartel Office has granted the final approval for the merger of the new REKS joint venture
- With this joint venture, K+S and REMEX, a subsidiary of the REMONDIS Group, aim to open up the attractive and rapidly growing European market for the recovery and disposal of waste as well as the realization of sustainable waste management solutions
- As a result of the contribution of the K+S stakes to REKS, which is consolidated at equity, K+S will generate a one-off gain of about EUR 200 million in the current fourth quarter
K+S Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0