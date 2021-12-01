Schreibe Deinen Kommentar Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren Kommentar abschicken Disclaimer

K+S Sees FY EBITDA EUR 830 Million After REKS Transaction Approved (PLX AI) – K S new Outlook FY EBITDA EUR 830 million vs EUR 630 million excluding REKS transaction previously.German Federal Cartel Office has granted the final approval for the merger of the new REKS joint ventureWith this joint venture, K S and …



