Fraport Joint Venture with TAV Wins EUR 7.25 Billion Tender for Antalya Airport Concession

(PLX AI) – Fraport says consortium comprising Fraport AG Frankfurt Airport Services Worldwide (49 percent equity portion) and TAV Airports (51 percent equity portion) won the tender held by the Turkish State Airports Authority (DHMI) for additional …

  • (PLX AI) – Fraport says consortium comprising Fraport AG Frankfurt Airport Services Worldwide (49 percent equity portion) and TAV Airports (51 percent equity portion) won the tender held by the Turkish State Airports Authority (DHMI) for additional investments to increase the capacity of Antalya Airport and concessioning of the operating rights of the existing international terminal, CIP terminal, general aviation terminal, domestic terminal and their auxiliaries.
  • JV has the concession right to operate Antalya Airport for 25 years between the dates of January 1, 2027 and December 31, 2051
  • The total bidding price was 7.25 billion euros + VAT
  • 25 percent of the bidding price is payable up front to the DHMI within 90 days post closing of the concession contract
  • 10 percent of the bidding price is payable between the years 2027 and 2031 in equal annual instalments.
  • The remaining 65 percent of the bidding price will be paid annually between the years 2032 and 2051 in equal instalments
  • Fraport will inject a total amount of approximately 500 million euros into the new joint venture


Autor: PLX AI
01.12.2021, 12:20   

