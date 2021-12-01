ExxonMobil to Double Earnings by 2027, Spend $15 Billion on Greenhouse Gas Reduction
(PLX AI) – ExxonMobil aims to double earnings and cash flow by 2027 versus 2019.Will increase spending to $15 billion on greenhouse gas emission-reduction projects over the next six years ExxonMobil plans to maintain capital investments in the range …
- (PLX AI) – ExxonMobil aims to double earnings and cash flow by 2027 versus 2019.
- Will increase spending to $15 billion on greenhouse gas emission-reduction projects over the next six years
- ExxonMobil plans to maintain capital investments in the range of $20-$25 billion per year through 2027
