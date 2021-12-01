Schreibe Deinen Kommentar Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren Kommentar abschicken Disclaimer

BASF Raises Prices for Paint, Coating Additives Globally (PLX AI) – BASF increases prices for its additives for paint and coatings industry globally.Price increases of up to 35% are needed to compensate for surging raw material, transportation, and energy costs, as well as other rising costs, including …



