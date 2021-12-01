checkAd

BASF Raises Prices for Paint, Coating Additives Globally

(PLX AI) – BASF increases prices for its additives for paint and coatings industry globally.Price increases of up to 35% are needed to compensate for surging raw material, transportation, and energy costs, as well as other rising costs, including …

  • (PLX AI) – BASF increases prices for its additives for paint and coatings industry globally.
  • Price increases of up to 35% are needed to compensate for surging raw material, transportation, and energy costs, as well as other rising costs, including labor, packaging and maintenance, the company says
